Watch: Ukrainian flag flies on Kinburn Spit

The Ukrainian flag was raised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kinburn Spit. The occupiers are fleeing from previously occupied positions.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian flag was raised on Kinburn Spit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resulting in occupiers fleeing from their positions.
- The Southern Defense Forces successfully forced the enemy to retreat after a powerful firefight.
The flag of Ukraine flies on the Kinburn Spit
This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The blue-and-yellow flag on Kinburn Spit was shown on video.
The Southern Defense Forces also noted that one day our tanks will still reach Dzhankoy.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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