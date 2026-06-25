Watch: Ukrainian flag flies on Kinburn Spit
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ukrainian flag flies on Kinburn Spit

The flag of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian flag was raised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kinburn Spit. The occupiers are fleeing from previously occupied positions.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian flag was raised on Kinburn Spit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resulting in occupiers fleeing from their positions.
  • The Southern Defense Forces successfully forced the enemy to retreat after a powerful firefight.

The flag of Ukraine flies on the Kinburn Spit

This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The blue-and-yellow flag on Kinburn Spit was shown on video.

As a result of the powerful fire damage, the Southern Defense Forces forced the occupiers to retreat from their occupied positions, the surviving personnel are being evacuated, and the occupiers are leaving their defense lines.

The Southern Defense Forces also noted that one day our tanks will still reach Dzhankoy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
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Russian units are hastily evacuating from Kinburn Spit due to AFU strikes — ATESH
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Category
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Russian occupiers flee from positions on Kinburn Spit — what's happening?
The Russian army loses control of the Kinburn Spit

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