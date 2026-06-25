The Ukrainian flag was raised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kinburn Spit. The occupiers are fleeing from previously occupied positions.

The flag of Ukraine flies on the Kinburn Spit

This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The blue-and-yellow flag on Kinburn Spit was shown on video.

As a result of the powerful fire damage, the Southern Defense Forces forced the occupiers to retreat from their occupied positions, the surviving personnel are being evacuated, and the occupiers are leaving their defense lines. Share

The Southern Defense Forces also noted that one day our tanks will still reach Dzhankoy.