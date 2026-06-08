Russian units are hastily evacuating from Kinburn Spit due to AFU strikes — ATESH
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Ukraine
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Russian units are hastily evacuating from Kinburn Spit due to AFU strikes — ATESH

Kinburn Spit
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

An agent of the partisan movement ATESH from the Russian headquarters of the Dnipro group of forces reports that the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to cut off supply routes forced the Russian invaders to hastily evacuate from the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region.

Points of attention

  • Russian units are evacuating from Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region due to strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, forcing them to withdraw from the coastline.
  • The 337th Regiment has suffered significant losses and is being withdrawn as the occupiers face challenges in supplies and defense.

Occupiers flee from Kinburn Spit due to Ukrainian Army strikes

Due to significant losses of personnel, units of the 337th Regiment are withdrawn from the coastline — from the northern and western parts of the spit. The fire groups are unable to cope with the shooting down of the SOU UAV, and losses continue to grow.

Units of the 337th Regiment are leaving their positions, and supplies have been completely stopped, as have the delivery of ammunition, fuel, and food.

After some of the servicemen were transferred to the Zaporizhia direction, the remaining units practically lost their personnel. Re-staffing was not carried out even once.

In addition, the command removes people from some positions and transfers them to others. Only units that are no longer able to hold the defense remain on the spit.

The occupiers' logistical system in this area has completely collapsed.

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