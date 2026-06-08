An agent of the partisan movement ATESH from the Russian headquarters of the Dnipro group of forces reports that the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to cut off supply routes forced the Russian invaders to hastily evacuate from the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region.

Occupiers flee from Kinburn Spit due to Ukrainian Army strikes

Due to significant losses of personnel, units of the 337th Regiment are withdrawn from the coastline — from the northern and western parts of the spit. The fire groups are unable to cope with the shooting down of the SOU UAV, and losses continue to grow.

Units of the 337th Regiment are leaving their positions, and supplies have been completely stopped, as have the delivery of ammunition, fuel, and food.

After some of the servicemen were transferred to the Zaporizhia direction, the remaining units practically lost their personnel. Re-staffing was not carried out even once.

In addition, the command removes people from some positions and transfers them to others. Only units that are no longer able to hold the defense remain on the spit.