ATESH carried out a series of sabotage operations in Novorossiysk before the AFU's attack the oil depot
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ATESH carried out a series of sabotage operations in Novorossiysk before the AFU's attack the oil depot

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the ATESH guerrilla movement, on the eve of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus, knocked out power to Russian radar stations in Novorossiysk, which caused the air defense to lose the ability to respond to targets.

Points of attention

  • ATESH agents executed sabotage operations in Novorossiysk prior to the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus.
  • The destruction of radar stations and communication towers by ATESH agents in Novorossiysk led to the crippling of air defense capabilities in the region.

ATESH “blinded” air defense in Novorossiysk before the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the oil tanker

The movement's agents carried out a series of sabotage operations at communication and energy facilities in the Novorossiysk area, on the eve of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the Hrusheva Balka oil terminal on the night of May 23.

"Grusheva Balka" is the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus. The facility has a capacity of 1.2 million tons of petroleum products. It is used for the storage, distribution, and transshipment of fuel for military equipment, the fleet, and logistics of the Russian army in the south.

Our people disabled several communication towers that provided coordination between air defense units in the area, and damaged a transformer substation that powered some of the military and communication facilities. Without power supply, large stationary radars lost their stable operation. UAV reconnaissance on the near approaches to Novorossiysk was effectively blinded — air defense units lost the ability to respond to low-flying targets in a timely manner.

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