Agents of the ATESH guerrilla movement, on the eve of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus, knocked out power to Russian radar stations in Novorossiysk, which caused the air defense to lose the ability to respond to targets.

ATESH “blinded” air defense in Novorossiysk before the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the oil tanker

The movement's agents carried out a series of sabotage operations at communication and energy facilities in the Novorossiysk area, on the eve of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the Hrusheva Balka oil terminal on the night of May 23.

"Grusheva Balka" is the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus. The facility has a capacity of 1.2 million tons of petroleum products. It is used for the storage, distribution, and transshipment of fuel for military equipment, the fleet, and logistics of the Russian army in the south.