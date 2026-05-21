Agents of the partisan movement ATESH disabled a diesel locomotive in St. Petersburg, disrupting oil logistics in the northwestern region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Agents of the ATESH movement disabled a diesel locomotive in St. Petersburg, sabotaging the railway and disrupting oil logistics in the region.
- The disruption of oil transportation caused pressure on industrial and energy supply chains in the northwestern region of the Russian Federation.
- The ATESH partisans highlighted the constant pressure on northwestern logistics due to the overloaded railway infrastructure.
New sabotage on Russian railways by ATESH
Agents of our movement conducted a successful operation in St. Petersburg — by setting fire to a diesel locomotive involved in transporting oil cargo and ensuring the supply chains of the region's industrial and energy infrastructure.
As the partisans noted, northwestern logistics is under constant pressure. The railway infrastructure is overloaded. Any failure at the junctions leads to delays in the supply of fuel and raw materials.
Any disruptions in the transportation system immediately affect the entire industry: factories lack raw materials, ports lack cargo, and regional supplies begin to fail.
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