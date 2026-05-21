Agents of the partisan movement ATESH disabled a diesel locomotive in St. Petersburg, disrupting oil logistics in the northwestern region of the Russian Federation.

New sabotage on Russian railways by ATESH

Agents of our movement conducted a successful operation in St. Petersburg — by setting fire to a diesel locomotive involved in transporting oil cargo and ensuring the supply chains of the region's industrial and energy infrastructure.

As the partisans noted, northwestern logistics is under constant pressure. The railway infrastructure is overloaded. Any failure at the junctions leads to delays in the supply of fuel and raw materials.

The region's industrial enterprises directly depend on these chains, especially since Ust-Luga, one of the key centers for the export of oil and petroleum products, is located nearby. Share