Watch: ATESH blew up a transformer on the railway in Luhansk

The ATESH resistance movement knocked out power to the railway supply hub in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

ATESH carried out sabotage on the railway in Luhansk

A movement agent sabotaged an electrical substation in Luhansk. He successfully infiltrated the facility and destroyed an electrical transformer.

The fire engulfed the transformer equipment — restoration will take a week.

The substation powered a railway junction through which trains with equipment and ammunition passed around the clock.

The strike caused delays in supplying the groups in the Lyman and Kostyantyniv directions. Now the occupiers are forced to restructure logistics and look for detours.