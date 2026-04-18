Watch: ATESH blew up a transformer on the railway in Luhansk
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Watch: ATESH blew up a transformer on the railway in Luhansk

ATESH
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Source:  ATESH

The ATESH resistance movement knocked out power to the railway supply hub in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

Points of attention

  • ATESH, a resistance movement, disrupted the railway supply hub in Luhansk by sabotaging an electrical substation, causing a transformer explosion.
  • The sabotage has led to a week-long restoration process, impacting the movement of trains with equipment and ammunition through the railway junction.

ATESH carried out sabotage on the railway in Luhansk

A movement agent sabotaged an electrical substation in Luhansk. He successfully infiltrated the facility and destroyed an electrical transformer.

The fire engulfed the transformer equipment — restoration will take a week.

The substation powered a railway junction through which trains with equipment and ammunition passed around the clock.

The strike caused delays in supplying the groups in the Lyman and Kostyantyniv directions. Now the occupiers are forced to restructure logistics and look for detours.

Blow by blow, we will destroy Putin's system from within!

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