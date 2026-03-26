New sabotage by ATESH on TOT: what is known

Resistance agents destroyed a relay cabinet at a railway junction in the Luhansk region. The equipment was completely burned out — there will be no quick recovery.

This branch is a critical artery for supplying Russian Armed Forces groups in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions, where the most active fighting is currently underway. Trains carrying ammunition, units for armored vehicles, and fuel and lubricants supplies intended to reinforce assault groups on the front line passed through the junction. Share

The cabinet failure blocked traffic on the site.

The echelons did not arrive on time — the units on the front line were left without the planned replenishment of ammunition and spare parts. This directly limits their offensive capabilities.