ATESH disabled a railway junction near Luhansk, disrupting supplies to Russian armed forces.
Points of attention
- ATESH conducted a daring sabotage on a railway junction near Luhansk, disrupting supplies to Russian armed forces.
- The destruction of the relay cabinet severely impacted the transportation of ammunition, armored vehicle units, and supplies, limiting offensive capabilities.
New sabotage by ATESH on TOT: what is known
Resistance agents destroyed a relay cabinet at a railway junction in the Luhansk region. The equipment was completely burned out — there will be no quick recovery.
The cabinet failure blocked traffic on the site.
The echelons did not arrive on time — the units on the front line were left without the planned replenishment of ammunition and spare parts. This directly limits their offensive capabilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-