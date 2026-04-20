Agents of the ATESH partisan movement sabotaged and disabled a substation in the Voronezh region, directly striking the logistics of the Russian army group in the Kharkiv direction.
Points of attention
- ATESH partisan movement conducted sabotage on a railway in the Voronezh region, disrupting the logistics of the Russian army group in the Kharkiv direction.
- The sabotage caused a blackout of the arsenal of the GRAU and CMTO, posing a threat to the stability of the Russian military infrastructure.
ATESH carried out a new sabotage on the Russian railway
In the area of the settlement of Stakhanovsky, a transformer of a substation that provided power to military unit 42706 — Arsenal of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as the 1060th Logistics Center of the Russian Armed Forces, was set on fire and seriously damaged.
According to ATES, it is through these facilities that the accumulation and distribution of shells, weapons, and equipment for units of the Russian army operating near the border and directly on the front line takes place.
As a result of the arson, the substation equipment failed, causing a complete power outage at both facilities.
Warehouses and supply centers are the lifeblood of the army. Without a stable infrastructure, the supply chain breaks down: cargo is delayed, units are short of ammunition, and combat effectiveness declines.
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