Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers captured 7 Russian occupiers in the Kurakhiv direction
Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers captured 7 Russian occupiers in the Kurakhiv direction

AFU Air Assault Troops
Ukrainian Army paratroopers
Soldiers of the 79th separate Tavria Airborne Assault Brigade conducted a successful operation in the Kurakhiv direction, capturing 7 Russian servicemen.

Ukrainian Army paratroopers capture 7 Russian occupiers

This is reported by the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of the military operation, servicemen stormed the Russian position in the Kurakhiv direction.

Attacking Russian positions with the help of drones, Ukrainian fighters forced the enemy to take up defensive positions in dugouts.

As a result of the implementation of the operational plan, the enemy dugout became a trap for the Russian military. Limited in their actions, the occupiers were faced with a choice: to die from the fire of the Ukrainian paratroopers or to surrender. In the end, after a short hesitation, they decided to lay down their arms.

Despite their hatred and contempt for the enemy who came to our land with weapons, our stormtroopers acted nobly: they took the prisoners to the rear and provided medical assistance to those who needed it.

The SSO took revenge on the Russian occupiers for the execution of prisoners

A unit of Special Operations Forces destroyed part of a Russian army firing squad. It was these Russians who had executed Ukrainian soldiers the day before.

According to the SSO, Russian troops shot two Territorial Defense Forces fighters whom they captured a few days ago in one of the directions.

After that, one of the Special Operations Forces units carefully planned an operation to destroy this enemy group and return the bodies of the Ukrainian military.

During the operation, the SSO fighters destroyed part of the firing squad and forced the others to surrender.

