The Russian landing party tried to counterattack in the Kursk region. However, their assault was repulsed by fighters of the 36th Marine Brigade.

Ukrainian paratroopers epically repelled the assault of the Russians in Kurshchyna

This is reported by the 36th Separate Brigade of Marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi.

According to the military formation, the Russians tried to storm their positions in the area of the settlement Zeleny Shlyah. Share

As a result of an unsuccessful assault, the Russians destroyed three BMD units of the enemy and disposed of an engineering demining machine. In addition, during the offensive attempt, the Russians lost 14 paratroopers, another 25 invaders were wounded and disabled.

According to the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, part of the Russian invaders was destroyed.

Some of them escaped, and those who survived and tried to hide were detained by a unit of the Galician brigade.

It is noted that the Russian command, as before, sent ill-prepared and poorly equipped ex-prisoners into battle. While the commanders themselves fled immediately after the start of the battle.