The Russian landing party tried to counterattack in the Kursk region. However, their assault was repulsed by fighters of the 36th Marine Brigade.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian paratroopers successfully repelled a Russian assault in Kurshchyna, eliminating 14 occupiers and wounding 25 others.
- The intense battle involved the destruction of three BMD units and an engineering demining machine by the Ukrainian forces.
- Captured Russian soldiers revealed information about mobilization and poor equipment provided by their command.
- The 36th Separate Brigade of Marines displayed heroic defense in the face of the Russian counterattack in the Kursk region.
- The bravery and skill of the Ukrainian paratroopers in repelling the Russian assault showcase their dedication to defending their territory.
Ukrainian paratroopers epically repelled the assault of the Russians in Kurshchyna
This is reported by the 36th Separate Brigade of Marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi.
As a result of an unsuccessful assault, the Russians destroyed three BMD units of the enemy and disposed of an engineering demining machine. In addition, during the offensive attempt, the Russians lost 14 paratroopers, another 25 invaders were wounded and disabled.
Captured soldiers of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna spoke about the mobilization
According to the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, part of the Russian invaders was destroyed.
Some of them escaped, and those who survived and tried to hide were detained by a unit of the Galician brigade.
It is noted that the Russian command, as before, sent ill-prepared and poorly equipped ex-prisoners into battle. While the commanders themselves fled immediately after the start of the battle.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-