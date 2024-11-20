Paratroopers of the 80th ODSHBr conducted a productive battle with the enemy in Kurshchyna, as a result of which more than 20 Russian soldiers were captured.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian paratroopers captured 26 Russian soldiers in a successful offensive in the Kursk region, showcasing their strength and tactical prowess.
- The paratroopers continue to interact with the enemy and replenish the exchange fund, demonstrating their resilience and determination in defending their positions.
- Former prisoners, after signing a contract and training, switched sides and surrendered to the Ukrainian paratroopers, highlighting the impact of their encounter with the brave defenders.
- The Russian troops failed in their assault on the Ukrainian positions, resulting in the capture of mercenaries and members of the Akhmat special unit.
- The story emphasizes the courage and strategic success of the Ukrainian paratroopers in repelling the enemy assault and showcasing the power of unity and determination in the face of adversity.
26 captured Russians in one battle in Kurshchyna
Galician paratroopers continue to replenish the exchange fund by capturing Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.
Therefore, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, paratroopers of the 80s destroyed a considerable number of the enemy, and those who miraculously survived decided to surrender, saving their lives.
The video tells the story of two fighters of the "Storm Z" unit: former prisoners who, after signing a contract and ten days of training, were left to die as "cannon fodder", however, after meeting with Ukrainian paratroopers, they decided to surrender and recommend that their fellow citizens do the same.
The paratroopers destroyed the enemy assault and captured the occupiers of the Russia
Russian troops attempted an assault in the Kursk region while filming a video for Russian propaganda. However, the Ukrainian paratroopers completely defeated the invaders and took two prisoners.
As reported by the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians decided to attack the positions of the paratroopers in the Kursk region.
Mercenaries from the 155th Marine Brigade and the Akhmat special unit were preparing to bravuraly capture Ukrainian positions, filming a video about their strength and bravery, the military said.
