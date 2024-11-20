Paratroopers of the 80th ODSHBr conducted a productive battle with the enemy in Kurshchyna, as a result of which more than 20 Russian soldiers were captured.

26 captured Russians in one battle in Kurshchyna

Galician paratroopers continue to replenish the exchange fund by capturing Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.

Therefore, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, paratroopers of the 80s destroyed a considerable number of the enemy, and those who miraculously survived decided to surrender, saving their lives.

The video tells the story of two fighters of the "Storm Z" unit: former prisoners who, after signing a contract and ten days of training, were left to die as "cannon fodder", however, after meeting with Ukrainian paratroopers, they decided to surrender and recommend that their fellow citizens do the same.

The paratroopers destroyed the enemy assault and captured the occupiers of the Russia

Russian troops attempted an assault in the Kursk region while filming a video for Russian propaganda. However, the Ukrainian paratroopers completely defeated the invaders and took two prisoners.

As reported by the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians decided to attack the positions of the paratroopers in the Kursk region.