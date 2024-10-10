The Armed Forces captured a group of Russian invaders during the fighting in the Kharkiv region — video

Soldiers of the "Spartan" brigade replenished the "exchange fund" of Ukraine during combat missions in the Kharkiv region. This time, our defenders captured five Russian invaders.
The Armed Forces captured 5 soldiers of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region
According to the military, the general portrait of the prisoners is banal - they are 29 to 42 years old, they are ex-convicts who signed contracts this summer while in different pre-trial detention centers and went to fight with a common "goal" - to earn money and be released from criminal punishment.
GUR units captured about 20 soldiers of the Russian Federation during an operation at the plant in Vovchansk
An officer of the Timur special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the call sign "Viking" said that as a result of the operation, which lasted more than a week, the special forces of the GUR managed to capture two dozen occupiers.
