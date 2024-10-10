The Armed Forces captured a group of Russian invaders during the fighting in the Kharkiv region — video

Soldiers of the "Spartan" brigade replenished the "exchange fund" of Ukraine during combat missions in the Kharkiv region. This time, our defenders captured five Russian invaders.

According to the military, the general portrait of the prisoners is banal - they are 29 to 42 years old, they are ex-convicts who signed contracts this summer while in different pre-trial detention centers and went to fight with a common "goal" - to earn money and be released from criminal punishment.

Some of them were even promised an order and 60 days of leave for capturing a Ukrainian officer. However, their fate was completely different. A group of Russian occupiers failed in their mission to take a landing, dig in and wait for reinforcements and were captured, Kharkiv (OTU) reported.

GUR units captured about 20 soldiers of the Russian Federation during an operation at the plant in Vovchansk

An officer of the Timur special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the call sign "Viking" said that as a result of the operation, which lasted more than a week, the special forces of the GUR managed to capture two dozen occupiers.

The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy at the factory put up a lot of resistance, but in the end we have already completed the task, - informed the officer of "Viking".