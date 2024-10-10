The Armed Forces captured a group of Russian invaders during the fighting in the Kharkiv region — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces captured a group of Russian invaders during the fighting in the Kharkiv region — video

OTU Kharkiv
The Armed Forces captured a group of Russian invaders during the fighting in the Kharkiv region — video
Читати українською

Soldiers of the "Spartan" brigade replenished the "exchange fund" of Ukraine during combat missions in the Kharkiv region. This time, our defenders captured five Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • During the hostilities in the Kharkiv Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured five Russian invaders who were planning to occupy the landing site and wait for reinforcements.
  • Captured soldiers of the Russian Federation from 29 to 42 years old, former convicts who signed contracts for the purpose of earning money and avoiding criminal punishment.
  • As a result of the operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at the Vovchansky plant, about 20 Russian soldiers were captured, some of them tried to escape, but were neutralized.
  • The officer of the GUR special unit noted that the operation lasted more than a week and was successfully completed with the capture of a significant number of occupants.
  • Militants resisted at the factory, but the Armed Forces managed to successfully cope with the task and achieve a positive result in capturing the opponents.

The Armed Forces captured 5 soldiers of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region

According to the military, the general portrait of the prisoners is banal - they are 29 to 42 years old, they are ex-convicts who signed contracts this summer while in different pre-trial detention centers and went to fight with a common "goal" - to earn money and be released from criminal punishment.

Some of them were even promised an order and 60 days of leave for capturing a Ukrainian officer. However, their fate was completely different. A group of Russian occupiers failed in their mission to take a landing, dig in and wait for reinforcements and were captured, Kharkiv (OTU) reported.

GUR units captured about 20 soldiers of the Russian Federation during an operation at the plant in Vovchansk

An officer of the Timur special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the call sign "Viking" said that as a result of the operation, which lasted more than a week, the special forces of the GUR managed to capture two dozen occupiers.

The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy at the factory put up a lot of resistance, but in the end we have already completed the task, - informed the officer of "Viking".

At the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, up to two dozen of the enemy were taken prisoner, several dozen were destroyed. Also, four occupiers tried to leave the plant and were neutralized outside the perimeter of the plant.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces captured 13 more soldiers of the Russian Federation during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces captured 13 more soldiers of the Russian Federation during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fighters of the 54th OMBr captured a Russian soldier with the help of a drone
Russian soldier
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Azov" captured a Russian soldier who was shooting prisoners of war in Donetsk region
Russian soldiers continue to execute prisoners

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?