The K-2 battalion, which is part of the 54th OMbr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published a video of the rescue of a wounded Russian soldier who was shot by the Russian military with its drone.
Points of attention
- The K-2 battalion from the 54th OMBr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully rescued a wounded Russian soldier with the assistance of a drone.
- The captured Russian soldier was shot by the Russian military artillery when attempting to surrender, highlighting the intense and dangerous situations on the front lines.
- Journalists speculate that the events in the video took place in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, during the ongoing war with Russia, showcasing the continuous conflict in the region.
- After days of intense fighting, the separate mechanized Steppe Brigade captured over a dozen Russian soldiers, with some serious injuries, emphasizing the challenging conditions faced by soldiers in the region.
- The capture of Russian soldiers, including the use of drones for rescue missions, demonstrates the complexities and struggles faced by both sides in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The drone operator of the AFU captured a Russian soldier
It is not the first time that soldiers of the K-2 battalion have taken a Russian prisoner with the help of a drone.
Surprisingly, even this number of drops did not seriously injure or damage the enemy.
As it turned out later, after the failed assault, the Russian soldier sat in a hole for a week without food or water. The occupier still managed to reach the point where our infantrymen took him prisoner, but not without incident. After all, the Russians were fond of firing artillery at their own soldiers. Perhaps the occupier already realized how lucky he was.
It is unclear where and when the video was filmed, although it appears that the events in it take place at the end of summer on the battlefield in Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Throughout the war with Russia, the 54th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was on the front line in Donbas. This was the assumption made by journalists from The Telegraph.
Russian occupiers continue to surrender in Kurshchyna
13 Russian soldiers were captured by the soldiers of the separate mechanized Steppe Brigade of the Ground Forces. Four of the occupants were seriously injured.
As noted, in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces captured more than a dozen Russian soldiers. After five days of intense fighting, the occupiers raised the white flag due to lack of water and ammunition.
The ground forces continue to replenish the exchange fund. Kursk operation. After five days of fierce fighting, the enemy ran out of water and ammunition, which led to the surrender, the report says.
