Fighters of the 54th OMBr captured a Russian soldier with the help of a drone

The K-2 battalion, which is part of the 54th OMbr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published a video of the rescue of a wounded Russian soldier who was shot by the Russian military with its drone.

The drone operator of the AFU captured a Russian soldier

It is not the first time that soldiers of the K-2 battalion have taken a Russian prisoner with the help of a drone.

This time, the UAV operator with the call sign Steiger tried to finish off the occupier with drops under the ceiling. After the fifth reset, the Russian decided to give up. Share

Surprisingly, even this number of drops did not seriously injure or damage the enemy.

As it turned out later, after the failed assault, the Russian soldier sat in a hole for a week without food or water. The occupier still managed to reach the point where our infantrymen took him prisoner, but not without incident. After all, the Russians were fond of firing artillery at their own soldiers. Perhaps the occupier already realized how lucky he was.

It is unclear where and when the video was filmed, although it appears that the events in it take place at the end of summer on the battlefield in Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Throughout the war with Russia, the 54th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was on the front line in Donbas. This was the assumption made by journalists from The Telegraph.

Russian occupiers continue to surrender in Kurshchyna

13 Russian soldiers were captured by the soldiers of the separate mechanized Steppe Brigade of the Ground Forces. Four of the occupants were seriously injured.

As noted, in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces captured more than a dozen Russian soldiers. After five days of intense fighting, the occupiers raised the white flag due to lack of water and ammunition.