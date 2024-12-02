Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna — video

AFU Air Assault Troops
Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna — video
Читати українською

Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region. The Russians turned out to be former prisoners who signed contracts with the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna who signed contracts with the Russian army.
  • The interrogation video shows the story of former prisoners who served in the 11th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation.
  • During the operation, part of the Russian invaders was destroyed, and some of them were detained in the hands of Ukrainian paratroopers.
  • Special operations have already led to the capture of dozens of Russian marines in Kurshchyna.

Captured soldiers of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna spoke about the mobilization

According to the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, part of the Russian invaders was destroyed.

Some of them escaped, and those who survived and tried to hide were detained by a unit of the Galician brigade.

The video shows the story of prisoners, former prisoners who signed contracts and served in the 11th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation. They were tasked with seizing a settlement under the control of the Armed Forces, where the Russian civilian population also lives, says the description of the video.

It is noted that the Russian command, as before, sent ill-prepared and poorly equipped ex-prisoners into battle. While the commanders themselves fled immediately after the start of the battle.

SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines in Kurshchyna

The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, also publishing a corresponding video.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces during special operations in the Kursk direction caused significant losses in manpower to the enemy. In addition, several dozen servicemen of the 810th Russian Marine Brigade were captured. This is how enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday.

In a video shared by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they really surrendered on their professional holiday, thank them for saving their lives and treating them well.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For one fight. Ukrainian paratroopers captured 26 occupiers in the Kursk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna repulsed 11 attacks by the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured Russian marines in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?