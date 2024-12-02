Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region. The Russians turned out to be former prisoners who signed contracts with the Russian army.
Captured soldiers of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna spoke about the mobilization
According to the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, part of the Russian invaders was destroyed.
Some of them escaped, and those who survived and tried to hide were detained by a unit of the Galician brigade.
It is noted that the Russian command, as before, sent ill-prepared and poorly equipped ex-prisoners into battle. While the commanders themselves fled immediately after the start of the battle.
SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines in Kurshchyna
The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, also publishing a corresponding video.
In a video shared by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they really surrendered on their professional holiday, thank them for saving their lives and treating them well.
