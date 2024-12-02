Ukrainian paratroopers captured 11 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region. The Russians turned out to be former prisoners who signed contracts with the Russian army.

Captured soldiers of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna spoke about the mobilization

According to the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, part of the Russian invaders was destroyed.

Some of them escaped, and those who survived and tried to hide were detained by a unit of the Galician brigade.

The video shows the story of prisoners, former prisoners who signed contracts and served in the 11th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation. They were tasked with seizing a settlement under the control of the Armed Forces, where the Russian civilian population also lives, says the description of the video. Share

It is noted that the Russian command, as before, sent ill-prepared and poorly equipped ex-prisoners into battle. While the commanders themselves fled immediately after the start of the battle.

SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines in Kurshchyna

The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, also publishing a corresponding video.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces during special operations in the Kursk direction caused significant losses in manpower to the enemy. In addition, several dozen servicemen of the 810th Russian Marine Brigade were captured. This is how enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday. Share

In a video shared by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they really surrendered on their professional holiday, thank them for saving their lives and treating them well.