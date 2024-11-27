Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured Russian marines in Kurshchyna

On the Day of the Russian Marine Corps, November 27, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured several dozen Russian marines

The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, having also published a corresponding video.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces during special operations in the Kursk direction caused significant losses in manpower to the enemy. In addition, several dozen servicemen of the 810th brigade of the Russian marines were captured. This is how enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday. Share

In a video released by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they really surrendered on their professional holiday, thanking them for saving their lives and treating them well.

Ukrainian special forces "minus" the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

This was reported by the SSO command in Telegram.

During special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.

SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.