Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured Russian marines in Kurshchyna

On the Day of the Russian Marine Corps, November 27, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured several dozen Russian marines
SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines
The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, having also published a corresponding video.
In a video released by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they really surrendered on their professional holiday, thanking them for saving their lives and treating them well.
Ukrainian special forces "minus" the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
This was reported by the SSO command in Telegram.
During special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.
SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.
