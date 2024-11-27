Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured Russian marines in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured Russian marines in Kurshchyna

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO
Читати українською

On the Day of the Russian Marine Corps, November 27, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured several dozen Russian marines

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Special Forces captured several dozen Russian marines during a successful operation in Kurshchyna on the Day of the Russian Marine Corps.
  • The operation led to significant losses for the enemy, with 10 occupants killed and three more captured.
  • The captured Russian marines admitted surrendering on their professional holiday and expressed gratitude for the treatment received.
  • SSO fighters revealed operational details of the ongoing mission in the Kursk region, emphasizing the success of the interaction with the enemy.
  • The Special Operations Forces showcased their effectiveness in dealing with the Russian marines, highlighting the impact on the enemy's manpower and resources.

SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines

The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, having also published a corresponding video.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces during special operations in the Kursk direction caused significant losses in manpower to the enemy. In addition, several dozen servicemen of the 810th brigade of the Russian marines were captured. This is how enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday.

In a video released by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they really surrendered on their professional holiday, thanking them for saving their lives and treating them well.

Ukrainian special forces "minus" the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

This was reported by the SSO command in Telegram.

During special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.

SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Sapphir" in Kurshchyna — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Sapphir" in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters showed the destruction of Russian logistics during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters showed the destruction of Russian logistics during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSO fighters eliminated 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?