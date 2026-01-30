Watch: Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the occupiers' attempt to break through in the direction of Kupyansk-Vuzlovye
The AFU
Fighters of the 151st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion thwarted an attempt by Russian invaders to break through towards Kupyansk-Vuzlovye, Kharkiv region.

  • Ukrainian soldiers from the 151st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion effectively thwarted Russian invaders' attempt to break through towards Kupyansk-Vuzlovye.
  • The Ukrainian military successfully repelled the enemy assault, took prisoners, and obtained crucial intelligence during the operation.

The AFU stopped the assault of the invaders near Kupyansk-Vuzlovye

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the enemy assault, the battalion put up an organized fightback and took prisoners from the Russian Armed Forces, rescued a civilian, and obtained intelligence that allowed it to destroy a large group of invaders.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian unit was effectively isolated in one of the residential neighborhoods, unable to receive reinforcements or evacuate.

