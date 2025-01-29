Watch: Ukrainian special forces blew up the dugout of the Russian occupiers
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a raid and destroyed Russian positions in one of the hottest operational areas.

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully blew up a dugout of Russian occupiers in a daring raid.
  • The operation involved the use of Semtex explosives to destroy enemy positions in one of the hottest operational areas of the conflict.
  • After eliminating the Russian invaders, the SSO fighters withdrew safely without any losses.
  • In a separate incident, another group of SSO fighters eliminated North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region using various tactics, including a gun battle and UAVs.
  • These successful operations demonstrate the skill and precision of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in combating foreign invaders.

SSO fighters carried out a daring raid on the occupiers' position

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

Operators of the 3rd SSO Regiment discovered at least four Russian invaders who had taken up a dugout at a former Defense Forces position in one of the hottest operational directions of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The warriors carefully planned a raid on the enemy position and the destruction of the enemies holding it.

The SSO group boldly stormed close to the enemy position in an armored Humvee. The operators took the exit from the dugout under fire control and threw 13 kilograms of "Semtex" inside — a plastic explosive based on hexogen and tetranitropentaerythritol. The powerful explosion left only a crater and the remains of the Russian occupiers at the site of the enemy dugout.

After a successful operation, the group of the 3rd SSO Regiment withdrew to a safe place without losses.

The SSO "doubled" a group of North Korean soldiers in Kursk

Operators of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment (SOF) eliminated 13 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. An officer may have been among those killed.

As noted, while performing special tasks, SSO fighters engaged in a gun battle, during which they killed five servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Another eight opponents were eliminated using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

