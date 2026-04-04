Watch: USF destroyed Buk-M1 air defense system in occupied Luhansk region
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Watch: USF destroyed Buk-M1 air defense system in occupied Luhansk region

Forces of unmanned systems
Buk
Читати українською

“Birds of the Magyar” destroyed Buk-M1 air defense systems, fuel tanks, and warehouses in the Luhansk Oblast TOT. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi.

Points of attention

  • USF's special combat units, “Birds of the Magyar”, successfully destroyed a Buk-M1 air defense system in the occupied Luhansk region.
  • The operation included the destruction of fuel tanks and warehouses in different areas of the Luhansk Oblast.

USF ignited a new “bavovna” in the occupied Luhansk region

Birds of the 9th battalion "Kairos" 414 arr. "Birds of the Magyar" on the night of April 3 discovered and destroyed a self-propelled medium-range anti-aircraft missile system "Buk-M1" near the Lyubimovka NP, in the Luhansk Oblast TOT.

This Soviet-era self-propelled drone is designed to combat maneuverable aerodynamic targets, including at very low altitudes (from 30 meters), which did not save the complex from an unforgettable last encounter with the freedom-loving Ukrainian Ptakh with a 60-100 kg warhead.

Fuel tanks were destroyed in the district of Shchotove, in the Luhansk Oblast. MTZ warehouses were destroyed in Valyanivske, in the Luhansk Oblast.

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