Watch: вrones attacked 5 regions of the Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea

Drones attacked 5 regions of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea on the night of June 25. However, the main target of the attack was the Atlant AERO plant in Taganrog, which produces aircraft.

Night drone attack on Russia: what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry reported allegedly downing 22 Ukrainian drones that attacked the Belgorod, Bryansk, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as Tatarstan and annexed Crimea.

Deputy Head of the Rostov Region Yuriy Slyusar reported that in Taganrog, due to the fall of a UAV at the Forte Arena stadium, the roof of a building with an area of 30 square meters caught fire, and a wall was destroyed.

The target of the attack in Taganrog was probably the Atlant AERO enterprise, which manufactures aircraft.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that it had “flown” into a military plant in Taganrog.

In Taganrog, something unknown has arrived at the Atlant-Aero plant. This is an important hub in the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in components for combat drones and control systems.