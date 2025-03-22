Watch: Zelenskyy arrived in Donetsk region

On March 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to the Donetsk region. He posted a video of the trip on his social media.
Points of attention
- The President's social media video documented his activities, showcasing his respect for the fallen heroes and gratitude towards supporters of Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy's visit emphasizes the ongoing commitment to recognizing and honoring the sacrifices of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their country.
Zelensky's visit to the Donetsk region — what is known
In the video, you can see that the head of state honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine directly on the battlefield.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also talked with soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and representatives of local authorities — they took several joint photos.
The President of Ukraine was briefed on the situation in the region.
So far, the head of state has not named the main purpose of his visit to the Donetsk region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-