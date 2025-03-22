Watch: Zelenskyy arrived in Donetsk region

On March 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to the Donetsk region. He posted a video of the trip on his social media.

Zelensky's visit to the Donetsk region — what is known

In the video, you can see that the head of state honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine directly on the battlefield.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also talked with soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and representatives of local authorities — they took several joint photos.

The President of Ukraine was briefed on the situation in the region.

Thank you to all our defenders. Honor to all fallen heroes. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine and supports us. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

So far, the head of state has not named the main purpose of his visit to the Donetsk region.