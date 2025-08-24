Watch: Zelenskyy demonstrated to Carney the unique achievements of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a forum dedicated to defense cooperation with partners and production for the needs of modern warfare and showed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the latest Ukrainian military developments.

Zelenskyy presented the latest Ukrainian weapons to Carney

These are weapons and equipment that are created here, in Ukraine, to protect our state. Thank you to everyone involved in this work. We are developing our own production, and this is important. Share

The President also met with the defense ministers of partner countries who arrived in Kyiv on Independence Day.

This is a great sign of solidarity with our soldiers and with the entire Ukrainian people. We talked about the importance of developing Ukraine's defense industry, about cooperation in various formats, and about security guarantees for Ukraine, which are important for both the future of our state and the security of all of Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The presidential press service reported that the defense forum was attended by the defense ministers of the partner countries: Canada's David McGinty, Denmark's Troels Lund Poulsen, Latvia's Andris Spruds, Lithuania's Dovilė Šakalienė, Romania's Liviu-Ionut Mošteanu, Sweden's Paul Jonsson, Czech Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Blažkovec, Estonian Defense Ministry Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk, and British Deputy Secretary of State for Defense and Veterans Affairs Alistair Carnes.

According to Zelensky, the process of building a new security architecture for Europe has now begun, and one of its key elements should be security guarantees for our country.