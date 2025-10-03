"We don't want a common fate". Orban cynically expressed his views on Ukraine's European prospects

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated that Hungarians do not want to be in the same alliance with Ukrainians, so as not to share their fate - and the fate of Ukrainians, according to him, is to be next to Russia.

Orban does not want Ukraine in the EU

Orban stated this during a broadcast on Kossuth Radio.

Hungarians do not want to be in the same European Union as Ukrainians. If you are in a federal system with someone, you share their fate, and Ukraine is a country with a very difficult fate. Why should we share this difficult fate? Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He noted: Hungarians have their own fate, which is much easier than Ukrainians. "We feel sorry for them, we sympathize with them, they are fighting heroically, we must support them, but we do not want a common fate with them," he emphasized.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the fate of Ukrainians is such that they live next to Russia and are constantly in a state of war with the Russians.

Orban said he wants to free Hungary from the need to be in a federal system with Ukrainians and fight with the Russians.