Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated that Hungarians do not want to be in the same alliance with Ukrainians, so as not to share their fate - and the fate of Ukrainians, according to him, is to be next to Russia.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed opposition to Hungary being in the same alliance as Ukraine, citing the latter's difficult fate and conflict with Russia.
- Orban's remarks highlight Hungary's reluctance to participate in the EU alongside Ukrainians to avoid risking involvement in the ongoing conflict.
- Orban emphasized the disparity between the Hungarian and Ukrainian fates, stating that Hungarians do not want to share the challenging destiny of Ukrainians.
Orban does not want Ukraine in the EU
Orban stated this during a broadcast on Kossuth Radio.
He noted: Hungarians have their own fate, which is much easier than Ukrainians. "We feel sorry for them, we sympathize with them, they are fighting heroically, we must support them, but we do not want a common fate with them," he emphasized.
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the fate of Ukrainians is such that they live next to Russia and are constantly in a state of war with the Russians.
Orban said he wants to free Hungary from the need to be in a federal system with Ukrainians and fight with the Russians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-