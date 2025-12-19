"We have made progress". Rubio revealed the nuances of preparing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that peace can only be achieved through negotiations if both sides make concessions.
Rubio revealed the nuances of preparing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia
Progress has been made in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, but much work remains to be done, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a briefing.
According to Rubio, wars tend to end in one of two ways: by one side surrendering to the other or by a negotiated settlement.
Rubio noted that peace can only be achieved through negotiations if both sides get something out of it and if they make concessions. According to him, the United States is trying to figure out what Ukraine and Russia can give, as well as what they expect to get in return.
What we're trying to understand is what Ukraine can agree to and what Russia can agree to, to determine the positions of both sides and see if we can somehow bring them closer together to some kind of agreement.
During the briefing, a journalist asked Rubio whether the US was ready to legally recognize the occupied Ukrainian territory as Russian. In response, the US Secretary of State stated that he could not talk about any specific details of a future peace agreement.
According to the US Secretary of State, Washington is not going to impose an agreement on Ukraine or Russia. He stated that the US wants to understand whether both sides of the war can reach an agreement.
This is taking a long time. We'll have to be patient with this. Unfortunately, it's already been taking longer than that.
