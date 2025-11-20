US "peace plan". Rubio stated the need for mutual concessions between Ukraine and Russia
US "peace plan". Rubio stated the need for mutual concessions between Ukraine and Russia

Rubio
Source:  online.ua

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development of "potential ideas" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is working on a 'peace plan' to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the necessity of mutual concessions.
  • Achieving lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict requires both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions, as highlighted by Rubio.
  • The proposed 'peace plan' for Ukraine includes 28 points, involving concessions from Ukraine such as territorial renunciation and military reductions.

The US demands concessions from Ukraine to end the war against Russia

According to Rubio, stopping the war in Ukraine requires "a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas."

At the same time, he emphasized that achieving lasting peace is only possible if both sides agree to make concessions.

To achieve lasting peace, both sides must agree to difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we are developing and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war, based on proposals from both sides of the conflict.

It was previously reported that American officials are secretly consulting with Russian officials to develop a new "peace plan" for Ukraine.

The plan is supposed to consist of 28 points. It envisages fulfilling the Kremlin's maximalist demands, in particular, Ukraine's renunciation of some territories and certain types of weapons, and a reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, information has appeared in Western media that the proposals were developed without Ukraine's participation. They plan to confront it with the fact that the initiative is to be presented in Kyiv by an American delegation on November 20.

