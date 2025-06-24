"We must meet." Zelensky responded to Putin's demands

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that he will not comply with the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, since he is actually seeking Ukraine's surrender, not just a ceasefire or an end to the war.
Points of attention
- A ceasefire is depicted as a temporary freeze by Zelensky, underscoring the difference between victory and defeat, as he emphasizes the need for mutual understanding and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions.
- The importance of diplomatic efforts and discussions is emphasized, as Zelensky stresses the significance of meetings, talks, and the exploration of real compromise to halt the war and strive for peace.
Zelensky is ready to seek compromises, but not to capitulate
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether it was time to compromise with Putin to end the fighting.
As Zelensky noted, it is important to understand that a ceasefire is a draw, neither victory nor defeat, but the Russian dictator does not want this.
The head of state frankly admitted that he would not comply with Putin's demands, as this would only harm Ukraine.
However, he is still ready to negotiate with the Russian dictator.
