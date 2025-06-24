"We must meet." Zelensky responded to Putin's demands
Source:  Sky News

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that he will not comply with the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, since he is actually seeking Ukraine's surrender, not just a ceasefire or an end to the war.

  • A ceasefire is depicted as a temporary freeze by Zelensky, underscoring the difference between victory and defeat, as he emphasizes the need for mutual understanding and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions.
  • The importance of diplomatic efforts and discussions is emphasized, as Zelensky stresses the significance of meetings, talks, and the exploration of real compromise to halt the war and strive for peace.

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether it was time to compromise with Putin to end the fighting.

As Zelensky noted, it is important to understand that a ceasefire is a draw, neither victory nor defeat, but the Russian dictator does not want this.

This is a temporary freeze de facto, and this is a compromise between both sides. Both sides of this war have completely different goals. The Russians intend to occupy us. And they openly declare it. The Ukrainians intend to stop them, for us this is a war for independence.

The head of state frankly admitted that he would not comply with Putin's demands, as this would only harm Ukraine.

However, he is still ready to negotiate with the Russian dictator.

First of all, we stand for dialogue. We support an unconditional ceasefire. We support the idea that we should meet, talk and understand whether there is and is possible a real compromise. And whether there is a real way to stop the war.

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces training centers

