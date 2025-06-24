"We must meet." Zelensky responded to Putin's demands

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that he will not comply with the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, since he is actually seeking Ukraine's surrender, not just a ceasefire or an end to the war.

Zelensky is ready to seek compromises, but not to capitulate

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether it was time to compromise with Putin to end the fighting.

As Zelensky noted, it is important to understand that a ceasefire is a draw, neither victory nor defeat, but the Russian dictator does not want this.

This is a temporary freeze de facto, and this is a compromise between both sides. Both sides of this war have completely different goals. The Russians intend to occupy us. And they openly declare it. The Ukrainians intend to stop them, for us this is a war for independence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state frankly admitted that he would not comply with Putin's demands, as this would only harm Ukraine.

However, he is still ready to negotiate with the Russian dictator.