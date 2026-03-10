Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team does not hide that the seizure of Ukrainian tax collectors and the theft of money were a reaction to Ukraine's "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Moreover, Budapest has hinted that the racketeering against Ukrainians will continue.
Points of attention
- The situation highlights the strained relationship between Hungary and Ukraine, with Budapest hinting at future operations if their demands are not fulfilled.
- The ongoing robbery and threats of extortion by Viktor Orban's team raise concerns about the legality and ethical implications of such actions on an international level.
Ukrainians in Hungary are at risk
This time, the Hungarian Minister of Construction and Transport, János Lázár, resorted to public threats.
He cynically began to claim that the money and gold stolen by the Hungarian authorities would remain in Budapest until Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.
Lazar does not hide that the seizure of Oschadbank's collection vehicles was a planned action.
An ally of Viktor Orban also hinted that the Hungarian authorities may continue to prepare similar operations if Ukraine does not fulfill Budapest's demand regarding Druzhba.
