Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team does not hide that the seizure of Ukrainian tax collectors and the theft of money were a reaction to Ukraine's "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Moreover, Budapest has hinted that the racketeering against Ukrainians will continue.

Ukrainians in Hungary are at risk

This time, the Hungarian Minister of Construction and Transport, János Lázár, resorted to public threats.

He cynically began to claim that the money and gold stolen by the Hungarian authorities would remain in Budapest until Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Lazar does not hide that the seizure of Oschadbank's collection vehicles was a planned action.

"We know that Ukrainians are very nervous. If we are being blackmailed, we cannot be so stupid as to give in. We did what we did not do by accident, and we will not return the money to them," the Hungarian minister cynically stated.

An ally of Viktor Orban also hinted that the Hungarian authorities may continue to prepare similar operations if Ukraine does not fulfill Budapest's demand regarding Druzhba.