As noted in the article by CNN journalists, this week President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time hinted at the possibility of negotiations with the aggressor country Russia to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky hinted at negotiations with Russia to end the war, evaluated by Western analysts in the context of US elections.
- Ukraine faces challenges at the front and uncertainty of support, emphasizing NATO membership for security.
- Success of Ukrainian military depends on Western partners' support and potential reactions from the US administration post-election.
- Ukraine's ability to win the war against Russia under Trump's presidency hinges on exhausting enemy forces and maintaining Western aid.
- Possible outcomes for Ukraine include stable peace with full US support, ensuring security as a NATO member, and potential US aid continuity under Democratic win.
On what terms will Ukraine conduct negotiations with the Russian Federation in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections
The authors of the material note that the leadership of Ukraine is currently facing challenges in the form of a difficult situation at the front and the uncertainty of partners regarding further support.
According to the former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, the change in Zelenskyi's rhetoric is probably related to the political events in the US against the background of the elections.
The former American diplomat emphasized that Zelensky is trying to establish contact with the likely presidential administration of Trump in the event of his victory in the elections.
In his opinion, Ukraine will be the winner in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, even if Kyiv fails to return all the territories occupied by Russia.
At the same time, as the director of Chatham House's "Russia and Eurasia" program, Orysia Lutsevich, notes, Zelensky's words were probably a message to the world.
The authors of the material emphasize that Ukraine is currently on the defensive and is unable to return the territories captured by Russia.
According to Bailey, by carrying out a gradual offensive along the 1,000 km long front line, Russia is forcing Ukraine to switch to defensive operations instead of preparing for a counteroffensive.
How Ukraine can win the war in the conditions of the probable presidency of Trump in the USA
The authors of the material emphasize that any success of the Ukrainian military at the front will depend on the support provided by Western partners.
However, Herbst predicts that if the Democrats win the US presidential election, the current policy of supporting Ukraine will continue and more aid will flow.
But Herbst said there is another factor that could convince a possible Trump administration to continue helping Ukraine.
