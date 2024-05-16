Western analysts revealed Russia's long-term plans for Kharkiv

According to American military analysts, the Russian occupation army's offensive in Kharkiv region is an attempt to create the preconditions for a further offensive on Kyiv.

How Kharkiv became the key for the Kremlin to re-offend Kyiv

According to American military analysts, retired US Army Colonel Jonathan Sweet and expert Mark Toth, the Russian occupation army's offensive in Kharkiv region is aimed at creating the preconditions for a further offensive on Kyiv.

In many ways, Kharkiv has become a strategic city that Russian President Vladimir Putin must neutralise in order to launch a second assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. If the Kremlin fails in this attempt, it will retreat and try elsewhere, believing that an onslaught of infantry and artillery will somehow win, the authors emphasise.

In their opinion, this is confirmed by the replacement of the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation by the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that the appointment of Andriy Belousov instead of Sergei Shoigu to the post of the military department of the aggressor country indicates Putin's intentions to wage a long war against Ukraine and NATO.

The Kremlin intends to create a 'sanitary zone' or 'demilitarised buffer zone' in Ukraine to 'protect Russian territory from Ukrainian attacks'. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this would begin with the capture of Kharkiv, military analysts Jonathan Sweet and Mark Toth write.

Experts speak enthusiastically about the Ukrainian military, which, in a state of significant exhaustion, is fiercely resisting the offensive attempts of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

How the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeat the feat of the American military in World War II

Colonel Sweet and journalist Toth compare Ukrainians to the ‘battered bastards of George Koskimaki’, a unit of the US Army that defended the Belgian town of Bastogne in December 1944 during the German offensive in the Ardennes.

According to the authors of the material, the battle for Kharkiv can become a turning point in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

A similar situation occurred in Bastogne, where a division of the US Army held the city's defence, being completely surrounded and significantly outnumbered by the enemy in terms of personnel, ammunition and provisions.

The American military repeatedly rejected the German military's demand for surrender.

George Koskimaki's ‘beaten bastards’ then provided the Western Allies with the opportunity to launch a counter-offensive and move the war into Germany itself.

They are now taking up defensive positions in Vovchansk, Sumy and Chasovyi Yar to continue the fight as they did in Bakhmut and Avdiivka. The fifth stanza of the US Army Ranger's creed states: 'Surrender is not a Ranger word'. It is not in the Ukrainian military dictionary either,' the authors of the material emphasise.

At the same time, Sweet and Toth are outraged by the slow pace of deliveries of weapons that the US has already promised to give to Ukraine.