Western countries reacted to personnel changes in the government of Ukraine. What is known

Mass reshuffles in the government of Ukraine will not affect support from the West. This has already been reported in the USA, the European Union and Germany.

Personnel changes in the government of Ukraine: reaction of the West

On September 4, the White House assured that they would not interfere in this matter. This is a matter for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, said the White House adviser on communications in the field of US national security, John Kirby.

We do not offer advice on how to manage their democracy, it depends on President Zelenskyy, it depends on the Ukrainian people. These decisions are the decisions of President Zelenskyy about who supports him in the government. John Kirby Adviser to the White House on communications in the field of national security

Despite the massive personnel changes in the government, this does not change anything in the relations between the countries.

The states promise to continue to support Ukraine and provide the necessary assistance.

Official Brussels also stated that personnel changes in the government are a sovereign matter of Kyiv. There will be no comments on these decisions, emphasized the representative of the EU External Diplomatic Service, Peter Stano.

We do not comment on internal decisions related to staffing or the appointment of people responsible for public or public positions, Stano said. Share

The European Union is ready to continue close and fruitful cooperation with Ukraine.

The EU highly appreciated the contribution of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in building relations between Kyiv and Brussels.

Germany will also continue to support Ukraine, despite the serious reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers. His German colleague Boris Pistorius told Defence Minister Rustem Umerov about this.

Berlin will continue to support Kyiv. In particular, it is about strengthening the anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine and the transfer of the Cheetah self-propelled guns.

Reshuffles in the Cabinet of Ministers

In three days, several ministers were dismissed at once. Some of them received new assignments.

Oleksandr Kamyshin was dismissed from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries. In the future, he can continue his career in the defence sector or in the Office of the President.

Olga Stefanishyna was dismissed from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Now she is the Minister of Justice.

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, and the Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, have been dismissed from their posts without further appointment.

Svitlana Grynchuk became the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, resigned on September 5. He was replaced by Andrii Sebyga.

The Council also dismissed, albeit on the second attempt, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval.