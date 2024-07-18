Western media spread pro-Russian narratives on Russo-Ukrainian war
Category
World
Publication date

Western media spread pro-Russian narratives on Russo-Ukrainian war

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
War
Читати українською

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security Council revealed manipulative reports of some mass media related to the NATO Summit and Russia's war against Ukraine. It deals with the American edition of The American Conservative and the German-Finnish blogger Kim Dotcom, who literally repeated the narratives of Russian propaganda on this matter.

Points of attention

  • Western media spread Russian narratives about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
  • The American Conservative and blogger Kim Dotcom repeat Russian propaganda.
  • The Counter-Disinformation Center points to efforts by Russia and its partners to continue the war.
  • Ukraine is offering peace talks, while Russia is pushing for Ukraine's surrender.
  • The CCD reveals fake videos that were filmed and distributed by the Russian mass media.

Anti-Ukrainian narratives in Western media are revealed

Thus, the American Conservative wrote about the NATO Summit in Washington and Ukraine's position regarding the end of the war with Russia.

NATO's Washington Summit was an excellent opportunity for the Alliance and Ukraine to work in tandem to develop a serious diplomatic proposal to end the war rather than encourage further suffering, death and destruction. For its part, the Biden administration should find the courage to lead the Alliance to this conclusion. Unfortunately, we can expect that the meat grinder in Ukraine will continue.

CCD states that such misleading statements suggest that Ukraine is not trying to achieve peace and its partners are encouraging the continuation of the war with their support.

The goal is to force the Ukrainian government to negotiate with the aggressor country on its terms. In fact, Ukraine seeks a diplomatic settlement of the war, as evidenced by the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the holding of the Peace Summit. At the same time, Russia only pretends to seek peace, offering its version of a "peace agreement", which is essentially tantamount to the surrender of Ukraine.

German-Finnish blogger Kim Dotcom wrote on his X page:

Time (for Ukraine — ed.) to surrender and make peace. Zelenskyy went all-in on promises from the West and lost everything. The last battle of the US empire and its vassals. It all comes crashing down.

The blogger spreads the narrative of Russian propaganda about Ukraine's supposedly hopeless situation in the war with Russia and creates the false impression that agreements with Russia on its terms will bring peace, the CCD noted.

Russia creates fake videos about allegedly Ukrainian military personnel

The CCD chief, AFU Lt Andriy Kovalenko, says that the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defence and the Military Intelligence (formerly known as GRU).

The studio "Krylia" [Wings in English - Ed.], which is connected to the Russian Ministry of Defence, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines, in the trenches. Contractors related to Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation provide infrastructure acceleration, Andriy Kovalenko said.

Previously, the CCD repeatedly recorded the spread of fake video materials, allegedly filmed on the front line with the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, who voiced these favourable to Russian propaganda.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches new nuclear blackmail campaign against West
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Propaganda
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Monitoring group warns of Russian fake news about power outages in Ukraine
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Monitoring group warns of Russian fake news about power outages in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian studios, associated with MoD and GRU, create fake videos for AFU discreditation
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?