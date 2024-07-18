Western media spread pro-Russian narratives on Russo-Ukrainian war

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security Council revealed manipulative reports of some mass media related to the NATO Summit and Russia's war against Ukraine. It deals with the American edition of The American Conservative and the German-Finnish blogger Kim Dotcom, who literally repeated the narratives of Russian propaganda on this matter.

Anti-Ukrainian narratives in Western media are revealed

Thus, the American Conservative wrote about the NATO Summit in Washington and Ukraine's position regarding the end of the war with Russia.

NATO's Washington Summit was an excellent opportunity for the Alliance and Ukraine to work in tandem to develop a serious diplomatic proposal to end the war rather than encourage further suffering, death and destruction. For its part, the Biden administration should find the courage to lead the Alliance to this conclusion. Unfortunately, we can expect that the meat grinder in Ukraine will continue.

CCD states that such misleading statements suggest that Ukraine is not trying to achieve peace and its partners are encouraging the continuation of the war with their support.

The goal is to force the Ukrainian government to negotiate with the aggressor country on its terms. In fact, Ukraine seeks a diplomatic settlement of the war, as evidenced by the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the holding of the Peace Summit. At the same time, Russia only pretends to seek peace, offering its version of a "peace agreement", which is essentially tantamount to the surrender of Ukraine.

German-Finnish blogger Kim Dotcom wrote on his X page:

Time (for Ukraine — ed.) to surrender and make peace. Zelenskyy went all-in on promises from the West and lost everything. The last battle of the US empire and its vassals. It all comes crashing down.

The blogger spreads the narrative of Russian propaganda about Ukraine's supposedly hopeless situation in the war with Russia and creates the false impression that agreements with Russia on its terms will bring peace, the CCD noted.

Russia creates fake videos about allegedly Ukrainian military personnel

The CCD chief, AFU Lt Andriy Kovalenko, says that the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defence and the Military Intelligence (formerly known as GRU).

The CCD chief, AFU Lt Andriy Kovalenko, says that the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defence and the Military Intelligence (formerly known as GRU).

The studio "Krylia" [Wings in English - Ed.], which is connected to the Russian Ministry of Defence, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines, in the trenches. Contractors related to Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation provide infrastructure acceleration, Andriy Kovalenko said.