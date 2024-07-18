The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security Council revealed manipulative reports of some mass media related to the NATO Summit and Russia's war against Ukraine. It deals with the American edition of The American Conservative and the German-Finnish blogger Kim Dotcom, who literally repeated the narratives of Russian propaganda on this matter.
Points of attention
- Western media spread Russian narratives about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
- The American Conservative and blogger Kim Dotcom repeat Russian propaganda.
- The Counter-Disinformation Center points to efforts by Russia and its partners to continue the war.
- Ukraine is offering peace talks, while Russia is pushing for Ukraine's surrender.
- The CCD reveals fake videos that were filmed and distributed by the Russian mass media.
Anti-Ukrainian narratives in Western media are revealed
Thus, the American Conservative wrote about the NATO Summit in Washington and Ukraine's position regarding the end of the war with Russia.
NATO's Washington Summit was an excellent opportunity for the Alliance and Ukraine to work in tandem to develop a serious diplomatic proposal to end the war rather than encourage further suffering, death and destruction. For its part, the Biden administration should find the courage to lead the Alliance to this conclusion. Unfortunately, we can expect that the meat grinder in Ukraine will continue.
CCD states that such misleading statements suggest that Ukraine is not trying to achieve peace and its partners are encouraging the continuation of the war with their support.
German-Finnish blogger Kim Dotcom wrote on his X page:
Time (for Ukraine — ed.) to surrender and make peace. Zelenskyy went all-in on promises from the West and lost everything. The last battle of the US empire and its vassals. It all comes crashing down.
55,000 Ukrainian casualties in June. Time to surrender and make peace. Zelenskyy went all-in on promises from the West and lost everything. The last battle of US empire and its vassals. It all comes crashing down.— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 17, 2024
Russia creates fake videos about allegedly Ukrainian military personnel
The CCD chief, AFU Lt Andriy Kovalenko, says that the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defence and the Military Intelligence (formerly known as GRU).
Previously, the CCD repeatedly recorded the spread of fake video materials, allegedly filmed on the front line with the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, who voiced these favourable to Russian propaganda.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-