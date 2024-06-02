Glen Grant, a retired British Army colonel and renowned military expert, assessed the prospect of Western troops entering Ukraine.
Grant is sure that foreign troops will fight in Ukraine
The retired colonel of the British army, the well-known military expert Glen Grant noted that the only alternative to the introduction of a Western contingent into Ukraine could be the search for a huge amount of ammunition and equipment.
He explained that Western capitals tried to use peacetime methods to solve the wartime problem, and now they see that it did not work.
According to Grant, the Europeans are now in a situation where they have to start helping while inside the country to strengthen the training and resolve of the Ukrainian forces.
What is known about the EU countries' support for the introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine
According to Benjamin Haddad, a member of Macron's pro-government party in the French parliament, who is called one of the creators of France's foreign policy, in a comment to journalists, the publication noted that NATO and the EU should achieve a turning point in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
According to the authors of the material, Macron seeks to unbalance Russia, in particular, by proposing to send NATO training personnel to Ukraine.
Although the US immediately rejected this idea, it found supporters in Europe, especially in the countries located along the Russian borders.
Haddad emphasized that commitment to NATO's deeper commitments to Ukraine is gaining more and more support among EU countries.
