Grant is sure that foreign troops will fight in Ukraine

The retired colonel of the British army, the well-known military expert Glen Grant noted that the only alternative to the introduction of a Western contingent into Ukraine could be the search for a huge amount of ammunition and equipment.

He explained that Western capitals tried to use peacetime methods to solve the wartime problem, and now they see that it did not work.

They dragged it out for a very long time, because it was supposed to happen a year ago, or maybe even a year and a half. What they tried to do didn't have enough of an effect to really influence Russia, stop the war, or allow Ukraine to push back the invaders, the retired British Army colonel noted. Share

According to Grant, the Europeans are now in a situation where they have to start helping while inside the country to strengthen the training and resolve of the Ukrainian forces.

We are slowly but surely moving towards the point where European troops will be forced to take part in hostilities. "I have no doubt about that”, Grant said. Share

What is known about the EU countries' support for the introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine

According to Benjamin Haddad, a member of Macron's pro-government party in the French parliament, who is called one of the creators of France's foreign policy, in a comment to journalists, the publication noted that NATO and the EU should achieve a turning point in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

According to the authors of the material, Macron seeks to unbalance Russia, in particular, by proposing to send NATO training personnel to Ukraine.

Although the US immediately rejected this idea, it found supporters in Europe, especially in the countries located along the Russian borders.

Haddad emphasized that commitment to NATO's deeper commitments to Ukraine is gaining more and more support among EU countries.