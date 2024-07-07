According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG Nazar Voloshyn, after the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the "Kanal" micro-district in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its attacks, but gives priority to offensive attempts in the Toretsk area.

What is the current situation in Chasovoy Yar?

Voloshyn emphasized that the key change in the situation in the city was the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the Kanal neighborhood.

And now active assault actions of the enemy continue in this direction, Voloshyn emphasized. Share

According to him, during the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders in Chasovoy Yar, and before that - 9 more enemy attacks.

Voloshyn emphasized that the enemy is trying to push back the Ukrainian military in the direction of Chasovoy Yar, Ivanivsky and in the Klishchiivka area.

The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. The bulk of the shelling falls precisely on the southern part of Chasovoy Yar. 32 enemy assaults were carried out in this direction, 5 on the city. Enemy aviation was active, but the emphasis is shifting closer to the Toretsky direction, - explains the spokesman of the Khortytsya Military Police. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Chasovoy Yar

Voloshyn emphasized that the information of Forbes journalists about the loss of 99,000 soldiers by the Russian occupiers in the battles for Chasiv Yar is somewhat exaggerated.

According to the spokesman of OSUV "Khortytsia, the figure is close to reality in the sense that experts and analysts attributed it to the entire line of combat in the East in three months.

According to the estimates of the Ukrainian military, during the last three months, the Russian occupiers lost about 5,000 soldiers in the battles for Chasiv Yar.

In total, the losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the eastern front amount to 82 thousand soldiers.

In particular, in the "Khortytsia" area of responsibility, enemy losses amounted to:

April - more than 24 thousand

May - almost 26 thousand

June - almost 32 thousand