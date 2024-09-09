What objects on the territory of the Russian Federation can Ukraine hit with Western weapons — Sirskyi's answer

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi named the targets that Ukraine will target if it receives permission to use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine will strike only at military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation

As noted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after receiving permission, Ukraine will use weapons only against military targets, primarily against missile systems that attack our population centers almost every day.

According to Syrskyi, the main task of using Western long-range weapons is to fight the enemy's missile weapons.

Of course, these are strikes on their warehouses, bases where weapons are stored, where fuel for the army is stored. Of course, it is all their logistics that ensure the transfer of these weapons to the front lines. Of course, these are the airfields from which the strike aircraft of the Russian army, its Air and Space Forces, use missile weapons, use their guided aerial bombs with hovering modules, which they drop at 70 kilometers, or even more. And again they strike at schools and settlements. These are goals. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized that the Ukrainian military is fighting against the Russian army, not against civilians.

At a forum in Italy, Zelensky called on his partners to give permission for strikes on the Russian Federation

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, once again called on his partners to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range weapons, stressing that this is the only chance to defend against thousands of anti-aircraft missiles that the terrorist state drops every month on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.

The President noted that he is very grateful to the partners for the transferred air defense systems, in particular STAMP-T. At the same time, he called for permission to use long-range weapons, assuring that Ukraine's targets have always been only military objects.