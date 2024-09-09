What objects on the territory of the Russian Federation can Ukraine hit with Western weapons — Sirskyi's answer

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi named the targets that Ukraine will target if it receives permission to use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine intends to strike with Western weapons only at military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- The main task of using Western long-range weapons is to fight the enemy's missile weapons.
- The President of Ukraine called on his partners to give permission for strikes on military targets in Russia, stressing the need to protect against Russian attacks.
- The Ukrainian military points out that they are fighting only against the Russian army, not against civilians.
Ukraine will strike only at military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation
As noted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after receiving permission, Ukraine will use weapons only against military targets, primarily against missile systems that attack our population centers almost every day.
According to Syrskyi, the main task of using Western long-range weapons is to fight the enemy's missile weapons.
Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized that the Ukrainian military is fighting against the Russian army, not against civilians.
At a forum in Italy, Zelensky called on his partners to give permission for strikes on the Russian Federation
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, once again called on his partners to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range weapons, stressing that this is the only chance to defend against thousands of anti-aircraft missiles that the terrorist state drops every month on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.
The President noted that he is very grateful to the partners for the transferred air defense systems, in particular STAMP-T. At the same time, he called for permission to use long-range weapons, assuring that Ukraine's targets have always been only military objects.
