The Kremlin is trying to prevent the US from providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles in order to maintain the security of its rear, as these missiles would allow Ukrainian troops to significantly weaken the combat effectiveness of the Russian army at the front.

Tomahawk missiles can “reach” over 1,600 military targets in Russia

According to analysts, Ukraine is capable of launching long-range drone strikes on a significant part of Russia's rear, but their combat load is limited and not suitable for destroying specialized targets.

Ukraine's ability to launch missile strikes deep into Russia's rear with a larger payload would allow Ukraine to significantly damage—if not destroy—key military facilities in Russia, such as the Shahed drone factory in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, or Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast, from which Russia launches strategic bombers that launch air-launched cruise missiles into Ukraine. Share

According to ISW estimates, there are at least 1,945 Russian military sites within range of the 2,500-kilometer Tomahawk variant, and at least 1,655 within range of the 1,600-kilometer variant.

(With Tomahawk — ed.) Ukraine could likely significantly degrade the combat effectiveness of Russian forces on the front line by striking vulnerable logistical support areas that support and ensure the operations of Russian forces on the front line.

The report also notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to use the prospect of incentives unrelated to the war in Ukraine to obtain concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine.