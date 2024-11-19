Journalists and analysts of The Economist magazine warn that 2025 may become the most predictable year in recent times.

What analysts advise to expect in 2025

A year that promises an extraordinary degree of change and uncertainty, the authors of the material warn. Share

Politics: in particular, analysts note that the victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA will affect absolutely all current issues, from the topic of immigration to the spheres of economy, politics and defense.

Thus, the authors of the material warn that Trump's "America above all" policy may force both partners and rivals of the United States to question the strength of the alliances created by Washington and lead to geopolitical realignments, increased tensions, and even the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

In addition, in 2024, in many countries of the world, leading parties lost parliamentary elections, so voters in 2025 will expect the fulfillment of the promises of those politicians and parties who won.

Analysts also suggest that Trump, after returning to the White House, may try to force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, which may also influence Israel's decision to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

At the same time, the alliance of China, Russia, Iran and the DPRK will continue to provoke instability and create threats to the civilized world next year.

Economy: Trump is expected to spark a new trade war with China after imposing new tariffs on Chinese goods.

For their part, Chinese companies will expand their activities in the world amid Trump's introduction of new trade restrictions.

Currently, China has also taken the lead in the production of renewable energy sources. The country is witnessing a real boom in the construction of solar panels, wind farms, the production of batteries and electric cars.

The world economy is currently celebrating victory over inflation. However, leading countries now have a new challenge in the form of reducing budget deficits through tax increases, spending cuts or accelerating growth.

In America, Trump's policies will worsen the situation: high import tariffs could hamper growth and reignite inflation.

Technologies: continued rapid development of artificial intelligence systems is expected. Currently, more than 1 trillion dollars are already invested in their development in the world.

However, currently the vast majority of companies and entrepreneurs are just beginning to master the possibilities of AI. The question is whether investors will have the patience to wait until artificial intelligence reaches a really high and generally accessible level.

The world is becoming increasingly isolated and unstable

Travel: Analysts expect challenges for tourists next year as armed conflicts and instability grip more countries and other countries introduce new rules for air travel and visiting tourist destinations.

The backlash against "overtourism" will ease in 2025, but restrictions imposed by many cities, from Amsterdam to Venice, will remain.

The publication adds that in view of the past and present year, the unthinkable should be expected in the next one.