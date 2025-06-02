What Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul — first details

Ukraine and Russia held a second round of peace talks in Istanbul on June 2. The parties discussed, among other things, new prisoner exchanges.

Umerov shared details of negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, following the negotiations.

According to him, the parties discussed the possibility of a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also touched upon the issue of prisoner exchanges. Ukraine insisted on the release of all prisoners and the return of civilians. Ukrainian officials also demanded the immediate release of the students.

We have agreed on exchanges, we will announce the details soon. We are focusing on the seriously injured and sick. Focus on the youth, as well as the exchange of bodies of the dead. We will announce the details and information later. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Another point of discussion was a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine proposed to Russia to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin from June 20 to 30.

Russia did not agree to a ceasefire and a meeting of leaders. We only agreed on an exchange of prisoners, — said Umerov

Yes, Russia and Ukraine plan to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and those under the age of 25. This will be the largest exchange.

"We have proposed to the Russians to hold another meeting by the end of this month," Umerov said.

There will also be an exchange of bodies of deceased Ukrainian and Russian soldiers — 6,000 for 6,000.

The head of the Russian delegation said that Russia had offered Ukraine a "specific ceasefire" for two to three days on certain sections of the front. Allegedly, this truce was needed so that "commanders could collect the bodies of soldiers."

During the negotiations, the Russian Federation handed over a two-part memorandum to the Ukrainian side, Medinsky reported. The second part of the Russian Federation memorandum allegedly provides for a number of ways to achieve a ceasefire.

Ukraine will study the Russian memorandum on the settlement within a week and provide a response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.