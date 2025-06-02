Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul — when will negotiations with Russia begin

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, for the second round of peace talks. A meeting with the Russian delegation is scheduled for this afternoon.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi.

The day before, Zelenskyy approved the composition of the delegation, which, like last time, is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The delegation also included:

Oleksandr Bevz — Advisor to the Head of the President's Office;

Oleksandr Dyakov — Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy Command;

Serhiy Kyslytsia — First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Yuriy Kovbasa — representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (with consent);

Heorhiy Kuzmychov — Protocol Officer of the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleg Luhovsky — First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service;

Yevhenii Ostryanskyi — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Poklad — Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

Vadym Skibitskyi — Deputy Head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense;

Andriy Fomin — Head of the International Law Department — Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksiy Shevchenko — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Sherikhov — Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Yevhen Shynkarev is the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The composition of the delegation remained almost the same as during the first round of negotiations on May 16. However, this time , Oleksiy Malovatsky, Head of the Department of International and Operational Law of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was not included.

A Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul yesterday evening. Moscow representatives said they had received Ukraine's proposals for a settlement of the war.

According to the Anadolu Agency, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the meeting will take place at the Ciragan Palace and will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Ukraine has called on Moscow to send a "memorandum" on the ceasefire for review before a second round of potential talks. On May 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the draft Russian "memorandum" would not be made public.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine previously stated that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with the Russian Federation will depend on the representatives of Russia. Russia announced the composition of the delegation on May 29: the same people will go as on May 16, headed by Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky. Share

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, said that national security advisers from the US, Germany, the UK and France will also arrive in Istanbul.