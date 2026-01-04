As of today, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to bypass the Liman in the Donetsk region and simultaneously infiltrate the city.
Points of attention
- Despite Ukrainian soldiers repelling the enemy, infiltration attempts into the settlement are ongoing, making the situation around Liman tense and complex.
- Stay updated on the evolving developments and strategic movements in the Liman area to understand the intricacies of the ongoing military operations in the region.
How is the situation around the Liman developing?
Important details were shared by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.
Viktor Tregubov made it clear that for the Russian army, the breakthrough into the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is currently extremely important.
The head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group drew attention to the fact that this direction is currently very tense, despite the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy.
We cannot ignore the fact that the Lymansky direction has logistical problems for both sides, because there is a large "gray zone" there.
