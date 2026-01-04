What's happening around Liman — the latest details
Ukraine
What's happening around Liman — the latest details

How is the situation around the Liman developing?
Source: Public

As of today, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to bypass the Liman in the Donetsk region and simultaneously infiltrate the city.

  • Despite Ukrainian soldiers repelling the enemy, infiltration attempts into the settlement are ongoing, making the situation around Liman tense and complex.
  • Stay updated on the evolving developments and strategic movements in the Liman area to understand the intricacies of the ongoing military operations in the region.

How is the situation around the Liman developing?

Important details were shared by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.

They (the Russian occupiers — ed.) would like to bypass the Liman, but at the same time there are attempts to infiltrate the settlement itself. That is, they are trying to enter it directly. Everything is already going well here, — he stated.

Viktor Tregubov made it clear that for the Russian army, the breakthrough into the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is currently extremely important.

The head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group drew attention to the fact that this direction is currently very tense, despite the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy.

We cannot ignore the fact that the Lymansky direction has logistical problems for both sides, because there is a large "gray zone" there.

"Since the penetration of UAVs is quite large, for each side the logistical operation is a separate topic, a separate difficulty," the military officer emphasized.

