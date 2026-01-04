What's happening around Liman — the latest details

As of today, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to bypass the Liman in the Donetsk region and simultaneously infiltrate the city.

How is the situation around the Liman developing?

Important details were shared by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.

They (the Russian occupiers — ed.) would like to bypass the Liman, but at the same time there are attempts to infiltrate the settlement itself. That is, they are trying to enter it directly. Everything is already going well here, — he stated. Share

Viktor Tregubov made it clear that for the Russian army, the breakthrough into the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is currently extremely important.

The head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group drew attention to the fact that this direction is currently very tense, despite the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy.

We cannot ignore the fact that the Lymansky direction has logistical problems for both sides, because there is a large "gray zone" there.