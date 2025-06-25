What's happening at the front — a detailed report from the General Staff
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How is the situation developing at the front?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 10:00 p.m. on June 25, there had been 118 clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders on the battlefield. It is important to understand that 40 of them were in the Pokrov direction.

Points of attention

  • Ongoing clashes and assault operations indicate the intensity of the conflict, with both sides facing losses and maintaining defensive positions.
  • Continuous monitoring of the situation at the front is crucial to understanding the dynamics and implications of the ongoing military operations.

How is the situation developing at the front?

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 13 times. This time, the enemy concentrated its forces in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynovy and Yablunivka.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy once attempted to break through near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian occupiers were doing everything possible to advance towards Novoandreyevka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked twice and suffered new losses.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zaporizhia, Vilne Pole, Perestroika, and Shevchenko.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to repel 11 attacks by the invaders. It is important to understand that three more clashes are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the South Slobozhansk direction near Vovchansk and Lyptsy. In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units have carried out three assault operations, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 17 times.

A total of 7 clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was unable to advance.

