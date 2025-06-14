As journalists have learned, US President Donald Trump's team is opposing the initiative of the Group of Seven countries to lower the price ceiling for Russian oil. The US decision hinders the efforts of the European Union and Britain in this direction.

The US is again defending Russia from increasing pressure

Official Washington has already expressed its disagreement with the idea of lowering the marginal price for Russian oil.

Ukraine's European allies no longer hold out hope that the United States will support this approach during the G7 summit in Canada.

The final decision depends on President Donald Trump, but so far the American side has not shown any willingness to revise its position, voiced at the G7 finance ministers meeting earlier this year. Share

What is important to understand is that official Brussels and London are lobbying for an initiative to lower the price limit from the current $60 to $45 per barrel.

In this way, Ukraine's allies expect to reduce the Kremlin's oil revenues, which it regularly directs to finance the war against Ukraine.

One insider told reporters that the European Union and the United Kingdom could still implement a price ceiling reduction scenario without involving the United States.