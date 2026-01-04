Who will lead the government in Venezuela — Macron's explanation
Category
World
Publication date

Who will lead the government in Venezuela — Macron's explanation

Venezuela will be led by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron has called for a peaceful transition in Venezuela, as he named a potential successor to Nicolas Maduro.

Points of attention

  • Macron condemns Nicolas Maduro for undermining the dignity of the Venezuelan people by seizing power and violating fundamental freedoms.
  • The French President is engaged in collaborations with regional partners to support a peaceful transition in Venezuela and protect the interests of French citizens.

Venezuela will be led by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

The French President is happy that the people of Venezuela have finally been able to free themselves from the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro.

Against this background, Macron noted that the transition period in the country must be peaceful and democratic.

By seizing power and flouting fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro has seriously undermined the dignity of his people. The coming transition must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to the French leader, this transition period could be ensured in Venezuela by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

What is important to understand is that the people elected him back in 2024.

"We hope that President Edmundo González Urrutia, elected in 2024, will be able to ensure this transition quickly," Macron added.

The head of the republic also officially confirmed that he is currently exchanging data with "partners in the region", and also promised that his country will ensure the safety of its citizens.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio reveals for the first time what Trump plans to do with Maduro
Maduro will be prosecuted in the US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made an important statement regarding the future of Venezuela
The White House
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New protests against Trump erupt in the US
Many Americans are outraged by Trump's decision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?