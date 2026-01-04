French leader Emmanuel Macron has called for a peaceful transition in Venezuela, as he named a potential successor to Nicolas Maduro.
Points of attention
- Macron condemns Nicolas Maduro for undermining the dignity of the Venezuelan people by seizing power and violating fundamental freedoms.
- The French President is engaged in collaborations with regional partners to support a peaceful transition in Venezuela and protect the interests of French citizens.
Venezuela will be led by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia
The French President is happy that the people of Venezuela have finally been able to free themselves from the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro.
Against this background, Macron noted that the transition period in the country must be peaceful and democratic.
According to the French leader, this transition period could be ensured in Venezuela by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.
What is important to understand is that the people elected him back in 2024.
The head of the republic also officially confirmed that he is currently exchanging data with "partners in the region", and also promised that his country will ensure the safety of its citizens.
