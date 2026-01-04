French leader Emmanuel Macron has called for a peaceful transition in Venezuela, as he named a potential successor to Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela will be led by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

The French President is happy that the people of Venezuela have finally been able to free themselves from the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro.

Against this background, Macron noted that the transition period in the country must be peaceful and democratic.

By seizing power and flouting fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro has seriously undermined the dignity of his people. The coming transition must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, this transition period could be ensured in Venezuela by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

What is important to understand is that the people elected him back in 2024.

"We hope that President Edmundo González Urrutia, elected in 2024, will be able to ensure this transition quickly," Macron added. Share

The head of the republic also officially confirmed that he is currently exchanging data with "partners in the region", and also promised that his country will ensure the safety of its citizens.