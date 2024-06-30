Very little is known about the childhood and youth of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Julia Ioffe, a Russian-American journalist and researcher of Putin's childhood, notes that new interesting details have begun to emerge.
Points of attention
- The biological mother decided to give up Putin and gave him to relatives from Leningrad.
- An alternative version of Putin's birth, which differs from the official story, has been revealed.
- Julia Ioffe emphasizes that poverty and the poor influenced the formation of the character and outlook of the future dictator.
Putin did not live with his biological parents
As the expert notes, she also considers an alternative history of the birth and early childhood of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.
Julia Ioffe says that there was a Russian woman who claimed that it was she who gave birth to the future dictator from a Russian man out of wedlock, and then married a Georgian man.
Then the biological mother of the future dictator decided that her personal life was more important to her than her own son, so she gave him to distant relatives in Leningrad.
According to Julia Ioffe, this story explains the strange fact that Putin's official parents were actually much older than him.
What is known about Putin's childhood
Julia Ioffe notes that the future dictator had no toys at all in his childhood.
Little Putin's pastimes were extremely strange - for example, he chased rats and tried to find a common language with other children, but all these interactions were centered around physical force and violence, as well as a strict social hierarchy.
According to the researcher, Putin's view of the world was spoiled not by the lack of toys and entertainment with rodents, but by the poor and poverty of that era.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-