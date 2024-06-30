Why did the mother give up on Putin. The journalist revealed new details
Putin
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Very little is known about the childhood and youth of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Julia Ioffe, a Russian-American journalist and researcher of Putin's childhood, notes that new interesting details have begun to emerge.

Points of attention

  • The biological mother decided to give up Putin and gave him to relatives from Leningrad.
  • An alternative version of Putin's birth, which differs from the official story, has been revealed.
  • Julia Ioffe emphasizes that poverty and the poor influenced the formation of the character and outlook of the future dictator.

Putin did not live with his biological parents

As the expert notes, she also considers an alternative history of the birth and early childhood of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

Julia Ioffe says that there was a Russian woman who claimed that it was she who gave birth to the future dictator from a Russian man out of wedlock, and then married a Georgian man.

She moved to Georgia with the young Volodya Putin. The stepfather treated him terribly and in principle did not perceive the child, whom we now know as Vladimir Putin, as his own, - the researcher emphasized.

Then the biological mother of the future dictator decided that her personal life was more important to her than her own son, so she gave him to distant relatives in Leningrad.

According to Julia Ioffe, this story explains the strange fact that Putin's official parents were actually much older than him.

I know that she (Putin's alleged biological mother - ed.) talked a lot about this to foreign journalists, and people said that she even looked like him. I don't know, the journalist added.

Vladimir Putin as a child (Photo: open sources)

What is known about Putin's childhood

Julia Ioffe notes that the future dictator had no toys at all in his childhood.

Little Putin's pastimes were extremely strange - for example, he chased rats and tried to find a common language with other children, but all these interactions were centered around physical force and violence, as well as a strict social hierarchy.

According to the researcher, Putin's view of the world was spoiled not by the lack of toys and entertainment with rodents, but by the poor and poverty of that era.

They have taught this generation that prosperity is not guaranteed, that it can always be worse... That's why his palace in Gelendzhik looks like this... I think people who grew up with money don't usually decorate their houses like that, - says Julia Ioffe.

