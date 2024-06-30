Putin already knows. The Minister of Defense of Sweden predicted the future actions of the dictator

According to the Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, finally realized that he would lose the war to Ukraine, so he is trying to implement a new plan.

Putin intends to split the EU and NATO

According to Paul Jonson, the invasion of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation into the North Atlantic Alliance should not be considered inevitable, because, as we know, the forces will not be equal.

However, the Russian dictator is trying to harm Western democracies in another way.

The Swedish defense minister emphasized that Putin is actually ready to take big political and military risks" and "has big ambitions to reorganize his armed forces."

The best thing we can do to keep peace in Europe is to make NATO strong and focus on deterrence and defense, Paul Jonson advised. Share

In his opinion, the main goal of NATO is not to win a possible war in Europe, but to prevent it.

I believe that the Kremlin and Putin himself already know that he will lose this war. But I believe that Russia is very interested in dividing us politically, both within the EU and in NATO. Paul Jonson Minister of Defense of Sweden

Russia may indeed launch an invasion of NATO

As the Financial Times recently reported, more and more Western politicians believe in such a scenario.

Thus, recently the head of the Armed Forces of Norway, General Eirik Kristoffersen, warned that NATO's "window of opportunity" for preparing for a possible confrontation with Russia has decreased to two or three years.

According to the forecast of Polish leader Andrzej Duda, Russia may soon have such a military potential that it will be able to attack NATO already in 2026-27.