Putin already knows. The Minister of Defense of Sweden predicted the future actions of the dictator

According to the Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, finally realized that he would lose the war to Ukraine, so he is trying to implement a new plan.
Points of attention
- The Russian dictator is ready to take risks and reorganize his forces to harm Western democracies.
- Deterring Russia: Sweden's defense minister calls for making NATO strong and preventing war in Europe.
- Threat to NATO: Western politicians believe in the possibility of a Russian invasion in the coming years.
Putin intends to split the EU and NATO
According to Paul Jonson, the invasion of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation into the North Atlantic Alliance should not be considered inevitable, because, as we know, the forces will not be equal.
However, the Russian dictator is trying to harm Western democracies in another way.
The Swedish defense minister emphasized that Putin is actually ready to take big political and military risks" and "has big ambitions to reorganize his armed forces."
In his opinion, the main goal of NATO is not to win a possible war in Europe, but to prevent it.
Russia may indeed launch an invasion of NATO
As the Financial Times recently reported, more and more Western politicians believe in such a scenario.
Thus, recently the head of the Armed Forces of Norway, General Eirik Kristoffersen, warned that NATO's "window of opportunity" for preparing for a possible confrontation with Russia has decreased to two or three years.
According to the forecast of Polish leader Andrzej Duda, Russia may soon have such a military potential that it will be able to attack NATO already in 2026-27.
