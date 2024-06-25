Putin plans to meet with Erdogan: details

On June 25, it was officially announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may soon meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin continues to promote his narratives on the international stage

The head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, announced the possibility of holding new negotiations between politicians.

He officially confirmed that the Turkish leader will "probably" meet Putin in Kazakhstan "in the next few days."

Subsequently, the country's Foreign Ministry told journalists that it is about a possible meeting between Erdogan and Putin in Astana during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which will take place on July 3-4.

It is important to understand that the last meeting between Erdogan and Putin took place in September 2023 in Sochi, Russia.

The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Moscow in early June. There, he participated in the BRICS meeting and was received by the Russian dictator and his scandalous colleague Sergey Lavrov.

Why did Putin visit North Korea?

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is doing everything possible to provide the Russian army of occupation with resources and weapons in its war against Ukraine.

This is not the first year that North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong-un, has helped him with this.

It supplies Moscow with ammunition and even missiles.

As US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell warned recently, North Korea may ask for technologies to improve long-range missiles and nuclear weapons in exchange for military assistance to Russia.