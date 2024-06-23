Personnel changes took place in the leadership of the fifth service of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), which specializes in gathering intelligence in the Russian Federation and the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Putin relied on Beseda's information during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Former employee of the Russian special services Serhii Beseda officially resigned from the position of the head of the fifth service by age and became a personal adviser to the head of the FSB of Russia Oleksandr Bortnikov.

According to the mass media, Oleksiy Komkov replaced Byeseda as the head of the fifth service of the FSB.

It is known that the latter previously worked as the deputy head of counterintelligence of the FSB and is related to the first deputy director of the FSB Serhiy Korolyov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin relied on intelligence data from the fifth service when launching the invasion of Ukraine, American analysts said. Share

After the start of the full-scale invasion, it turned out that the information of the fifth service did not correspond to reality in many respects. In particular, the Russian authorities were sure that the Russian army would not meet serious resistance on its way.

It is noted that at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, a number of media reported that Beseda and his colleagues were arrested for providing false information.

Putin plans to leave power and is already preparing successors

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the dictator fired 4 deputy ministers of defense and replaced them with a "close relative", the son of the former prime minister of Russia and an economist.

We are talking about Anna Tsivilova and Pavel Fradkov, as well as First Deputy Minister of Defense Leonid Gornin.

What is important to understand is that Tsivilyova is Putin's first cousin, the wife of the recently appointed Energy Minister Serhiy Tsivilyov.

Moreover, it is she who manages the "Defenders of the Fatherland" fund, which is under the control of the Kremlin.

5 years ago, Anna Tsiviltova was a member of the Council on Guardianship and Care in the Social Sphere under the Government of the Russian Federation.