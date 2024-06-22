What can Ukraine expect from Putin next — Volker's warning
What can Ukraine expect from Putin next — Volker's warning

Vladimir Putin
According to Kurt Volker, the former special representative of the US in the negotiations on Ukraine, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is extremely predictable, so Ukrainians should not be afraid that he will resort to unexpected actions.

  • Putin has a Hitlerian worldview and wants to restore the Russian Empire, which makes his decisions quite predictable.
  • Putin's strategy is to create discord and disagreements among Kyiv's allies in Europe and NATO.
  • The Kremlin tries to hide its failures and problems, which in fact are many.
  • Kurt Volker urges caution with Putin's propaganda narratives about "peace talks."

Putin has many problems that he hides

The American diplomat draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has a very Hitlerian worldview, so it is not too difficult to predict his decisions and steps.

He wants to restore the Russian Empire; he denies the right of peoples around Russia to have their own countries; he believes that everyone should be subjugated by Russia. And he directly admits it, he talks about it and does exactly what he says.

Kurt Walker

The American diplomat also emphasized that right now the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is doing everything possible to upset Kyiv's allies in the European Union and NATO.

To this end, the dictator and his team are actively spreading fake narratives, convincing people that if Putin is "not provoked", then you can come to an agreement with him.

And he succeeds in it - look at the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, - noted Kurt Volker.

Why does Putin lie that he wants peace talks with Ukraine

According to Kurt Volker, the main goal of the loud statements of the Russian dictator about "peace talks" is to sow discord, create differences within Europe, between Europe and the USA.

But no one will agree to them! I think that now Putin is not capable of a new escalation.

Kurt Walker

Kurt Walker

Former special representative of the USA in negotiations regarding Ukraine

The American diplomat also added that Putin actually has more problems than he publicly admits.

As you know, the Kremlin is used to hiding its failures and defeats.

And from the side of the West, we see a policy governed by fear, - concluded Kurt Volker.

