According to Kurt Volker, the former special representative of the US in the negotiations on Ukraine, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is extremely predictable, so Ukrainians should not be afraid that he will resort to unexpected actions.

Putin has many problems that he hides

The American diplomat draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has a very Hitlerian worldview, so it is not too difficult to predict his decisions and steps.

He wants to restore the Russian Empire; he denies the right of peoples around Russia to have their own countries; he believes that everyone should be subjugated by Russia. And he directly admits it, he talks about it and does exactly what he says. Kurt Walker Former special representative of the USA in negotiations regarding Ukraine

The American diplomat also emphasized that right now the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is doing everything possible to upset Kyiv's allies in the European Union and NATO.

To this end, the dictator and his team are actively spreading fake narratives, convincing people that if Putin is "not provoked", then you can come to an agreement with him.

And he succeeds in it - look at the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, - noted Kurt Volker.

Why does Putin lie that he wants peace talks with Ukraine

According to Kurt Volker, the main goal of the loud statements of the Russian dictator about "peace talks" is to sow discord, create differences within Europe, between Europe and the USA.

But no one will agree to them! I think that now Putin is not capable of a new escalation. Kurt Walker Former special representative of the USA in negotiations regarding Ukraine

The American diplomat also added that Putin actually has more problems than he publicly admits.

As you know, the Kremlin is used to hiding its failures and defeats.