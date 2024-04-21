"Cyborg" told online.ua about the incredible number of Ukrainian volunteers who wanted to defend the country from February 24, 2022.

Roman Syvkiv, with the call sign "Cyborg", volunteered to defend Donetsk airport in 2014, participated in battles in Donetsk region and Luhansk region. From the first day of the full-scale war, Roman was at the front. Commissioned for 13 wounds, the hero currently serves in the TCC.

Volunteers waited for weeks to join the ranks of the Armed Forces

At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, there were many volunteers. We leveled the defense line at the cost of many lives. Civilians have adapted to war and think that a full-scale war will not affect them, or they are afraid of dying on the front.

I am the proof that you can fight for six years on the front line and survive, thanks to your skills and abilities. Roman Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a military officer of the TCC

Volunteers are people who left everything and stood for weeks under the Military Commissariat in order to join the Ukrainian army. These are people who are currently signing a contract with the AFU.

They are worthy sons and daughters of their people. These are the best people of the Ukrainian nation, who give their lives and health every day for our independence.

No one should issue subpoenas in an attacked state. People themselves must join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

People who went to war knew what they were doing. They could not sleep for 48 hours, but perform a combat task. Unfortunately, the body's resource is exhausted.

A person cannot fight in this rhythm for more than 6 months. If the brain is still working, then the legs cannot reach the next landing.

What will change after the adoption of the law on mobilization in Ukraine

According to the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin, conscripted Ukrainians must carry documents and update information at the TCC when they are outside.

Lazutkin emphasized that after the law on mobilization comes into force, conscripts will have to carry a military registration document.

This applies, in particular, to men aged 25 to 60.

TCC employees will be able to check relevant documents.

It can also be done by representatives of the police and the border guard.

Lazutkin emphasized that conscripts will have 60 days to update information about themselves in the TCC.