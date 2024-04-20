According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, Kremlin propaganda continues to support IPSO in every possible way about the alleged offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv.
Does Russia have real resources to attack Kharkiv?
Kovalenko notes that there are currently no strike groups of the Russian occupiers on the border with the Kharkiv region.
He emphasized that the Pivnich group of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is located near the border with the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions for the third year in a row.
What is known about the army group of the Russian army "North"
He noted that this joint group of troops performs border cover functions.
The potential of the "North" troop group:
personnel — about 49,500 people;
tanks — about 400;
BBM — about 900;
barrel artillery — about 1,000;
RSZV — more than 100.
He noted that units of the "North" HG can be used as DRGs.
They shell the border areas of Ukraine, make attempts to penetrate into the areas near the border, attack units of Ukrainian border guards, raid border villages, plant mines and explosives.
The analyst suggested that the Russian occupiers may resort to simulating an attack on Kharkiv.
