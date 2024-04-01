The former commander of the US Army in Europe, retired general Ben Godges, noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation remains limited in using its own advantage in the number of personnel, ammunition and military equipment.
Why does the Russian army suffer failures in Ukraine due to advantages in manpower and equipment
Godges noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation uses several times more ammunition than the Ukrainian military and probably mobilizes up to 30,000 Russians for war every month.
The retired general noted that recently Western countries have been discussing the shortage of ammunition in the Ukrainian military and the loss of Avdiyivka, but almost nothing is being said about the problems in the occupying Russian army.
The Russians are not able to use the advantage in artillery and other weapons
He also noted that the superiority of the Russian occupiers in numbers of 5:1 or 10:1 is taken for granted.
He noted that the Ukrainian military is much better motivated.
In addition, Godges expressed doubts about the ability of the Russians to create new units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-