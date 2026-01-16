Winter and energy support. Ukraine will receive additional assistance from Germany
Winter and energy support. Ukraine will receive additional assistance from Germany

Andriy Sybiga
Germany
Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional package of 60 million euros for winter and energy support. The money will help improve heating and district heating, especially in frontline regions.

  • Germany is contributing 60 million euros to Ukraine for winter and energy support, with a focus on enhancing heating infrastructure in frontline regions.
  • The assistance from Germany is vital for ensuring the protection of the population in Ukraine during harsh winter conditions, especially in areas affected by conflict.
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed high appreciation for Germany's support and emphasized the importance of this aid in maintaining heat supply for the people.

Ukraine will receive additional economic assistance from Germany

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

Sibiga highly appreciated the assistance from Germany, which was announced by his colleague, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful.

I highly appreciate the additional package of €60 million for winter and energy support to Ukraine, announced today by my friend and colleague Minister Vaddeful.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

These funds will help improve heating and heat supply, especially in front-line regions, so that the population feels protected even in difficult winter conditions.

We appreciate Germany's unwavering solidarity in supporting our people and infrastructure systems during this difficult time.

Recall that during the government's question hour, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, reported that there is not a single power plant left in Ukraine that has not suffered from the strikes of the Russian occupiers — thousands of megawatts of generation have been put out of service.

