Against the background of the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine, the cost of weapons in the world is rapidly increasing, which are becoming unaffordable for developing countries.

What is known about the rapid increase in the prices of weapons against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine

Analysts of the portal emphasize that the American Javelin ATGM, which has demonstrated itself excellently at the front in Ukraine, has already risen in price to 3.59 million per set, which is an abnormally high price.

According to the new price, which was published with the consent of the American government for the sale of these ATGMs to Tunisia, the manufacturing company was allowed to sell this African country 30 launchers, 184 missiles for them and related equipment and services for a "marginal price" of up to 107.7 million dollars.

According to this, the authors of the material note that a standard set of one launcher and six missiles will cost up to 3 million 590 thousand dollars.

Although the price is listed as "marginal" and in theory the sale can take place at a lower price, in practice the final deal takes place at less than the marginal price.

How prices for weapons have changed using the Javelin as an example

At the same time, analysts recalled that in March 2018, Ukraine received permission to purchase 210 missiles and 37 launchers with a maximum price tag of $47 million. That is, then one set cost more than half as much.